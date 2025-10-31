Queen's Drive. | Google Maps (Illustrative purposes only)

Merseyside Police are looking for a driver as “a matter of urgency” after a crash involving ”racing” cars left two people with serious injuries.

At around 8.50pm on October 8, police received a report that dark coloured Volkswagen Golf and a silver Audi A3 were “seen racing” along Queens Drive in Stoneycroft, before colliding with each other. As a result, the Audi is said to have then crashed into a stationary car by the Toby Carvery pub.

Merseyside Police two passengers of the Audi were taken to hospital with serious injuries to leg and arm. The driver of the silver Audi is helping police with enquiries.

An investigation is underway to identify the driver and the vehicle of the dark coloured Volkswagen Golf, with officers appealing for any witnesses and drivers who were in the vicinity at that time to come forward.

Chief Inspector Stuart McIver said: “We’re keen to speak to the driver of the dark coloured Volkswagen Golf to establish the circumstances of what happened as a matter of urgency.

“If you witnessed this collision, or were passing the collision and may have captured any dashcam footage to please come forward and help us with our enquiries.

”If you witnessed the incident or have any CCTV, dashcam or other footage, please contact call us on (0151) 777 5747, email: [email protected], or via @MerPolCC on Twitter, or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, with reference 25000829091.”