Police hunt gunman after man chased and shot multiple times in Huyton

A man is recovering in hospital after being chased into a garden in Huyton and shot several times in the leg and foot. The 37-year-old was heard screaming in the front garden of a house on Brookwood Road on Wednesday night and was found by Merseyside Police at around 9.45pm.

It is believed he had been chased into the garden by another man, who then fired the shots before escaping. The victim is being treated in hospital for his injuries, which are not life threatening. Police investigators are carrying out forensic examinations at the scene, house-to-house inquiries and looking at CCTV from the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Alyson Keenan said: "In the last year we have all seen the heart-breaking devastation that can be caused by those who use guns on our streets and I would appeal to anyone in the community who has any information to come forward, so we can keep our streets safe.

"These people should be treated like pariahs, who are not welcome in our communities because of the harm they bring. They have no respect for other members of the public so don’t deserve any respect from the communities they inhabit.”