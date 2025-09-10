Police have confirmed the identify of bones found in an area outside of church grounds last week.

Police were called to St Mary The Virgin Church, Church Road, Rufford, Ormskirk, at 9:53pm on Thursday, September 4, following a report that bones had been found in an area of the church grounds not covered by the graveyard.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said at the time: “Our officers have been at the scene since the report was made to us.”

Work was ongoing to establish the origins of the bones and whether they are human.

However, a spokesperson for Lancashire Police has now confirmed that they have now been identified as animal bones.