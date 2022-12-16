Extra officers will be deployed across the region this weekend with the city and town centres expected to be full of shoppers and revellers.

With Christmas just over a week away, this weekend is expected to be exceptionally busy, with many people shopping for presents, attending Christmas parties and enjoying the region’s best pubs, bars and restaurants.

Although it’s ‘the most wonderful time of the year’ there are concerns that acts of crime may increase over the weekend, such as thefts and violent offences, with many people drinking alcohol.

Merseyside Police have announced they will be deploying extra officers across the region and have issued advice to help you have festive fun and keep as safe as possible.

What has been said?

Inspector Dave Uren, Local Policing said: “We know this weekend will be busy in the city and in other towns and areas across our region.

“We will have an increased police presence this weekend, targeting the minority of people who are intent on causing misery over the festive period, whether that’s by stealing people’s belongings or committing violent offences.”

He added: “For those who visit the shops, bars, clubs and restaurants, we want them to do so safely and get home safely. Please plan ahead and drink sensibly. We want everyone to have an enjoyable weekend.”

Merseyside Police advice

Take care of your valuables:

When carrying a bag or handbag, check it’s closed with the opening facing towards your body, especially in crowded areas.

Don’t leave shopping bags on display in your car.

Keep your wallet or valuables out of sight if you can.

Getting home:

If you are walking, keep to busy and well-lit streets where possible.

Plan your journey home before you set off - pre-book a taxi, or arrange a lift with a non-drinking driver - and go home with friends if you can.

You can make sure you get home safely by using a private-hire company, whether you book your taxi beforehand by phone, or take a properly licensed Hackney Cab.

Cash points and carrying money:

Take care at cash points - Look around before inserting your card.

If you see somebody suspicious hanging around the cashpoint, walk away and go back later.

Only take out what you need, don’t walk around with bundles of cash in your pockets.