PC Adam Hoyle is accused of kissing and groping one woman while on duty and having repeated sex with another.

A Merseyside police officer accused of abusing his position by having intimate relationships with vulnerable victims of crime has denied the allegations. PC Adam Hoyle has told a jury that the claims made by two women against him are untrue and said they were liars.

The 39-year-old officer has admitted similar offences involving two other women and when asked by his barrister Stephen Tettey why he had denied the other offences he replied: “Because I haven’t done it. It hasn’t happened. What they are saying isn’t correct.”

Hoyle, of Yelverton Close, Halewood, is on trial at Liverpool Crown Court pleading not guilty to two charges of misconduct and three of unauthorised access to police computer data.

He is alleged to have kissed and groped one woman while on duty, including at Formby police station, and repeatedly had sexual intercourse with the second complainant.

He admitted encountering them following their complaints of domestic abuse but disputed their claims against him and said he was shocked.

Asked about the second complainant Hoyle said they had “struck up a friendship” and she discussed her personal situation with him, which coincided with the breakup of his own relationship.

Asked why he divulged his own situation he said: “I was experiencing it myself. At that time I was living with my ex-partner, although we weren’t in a relationship, because we had two children.

“It felt similar. I wasn’t in a position to have this discussion with anybody else. There were no support networks at work, and I’m not from Liverpool. It felt like there was somebody to offload to about personal matters.”

Further quizzed he denied that their relationship had been anything but platonic and denied making sexual advances towards her.

She has alleged that he sometimes slept over at her home but Hoyle said: “Although I wasn’t in a relationship, I still had commitments at home. There’s no way my ex-partner would let me stay out overnight, anywhere.”

Hoyle stated that he had visited her home “no more than 15 times, all on duty” and that “some of those would have been very quick, in and out”.

Asked about a third woman he accepted that he had kissed her while on duty in 2012 after meeting her after she reported her former partner for harassment.

He then resumed contact with her in July 2016 by contacting her over Facebook and subsequently attended her home again and engaged in sexual activity with her during a shift.

Hoyle has also pleaded guilty to a third count of misconduct concerning a fourth woman, whose home he attended after she reported anti-social behaviour and a sexual assault by her partner.