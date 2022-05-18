Two men have been arrested after being spotted running from a vehicle into fields.

Two men have been arrested after a police officer was hit and injured by a van driven at him during an incident in St Helens on Tuesday night.

Merseyside Police said the officer was retrieving a backpack filled with cannabis left on Hewitt Avenue and then approached a white Ford Transit van to speak to it’s occupents, who where acting suspiciously.

The van was then driven at the officer, colliding with him, before being driven away from the scene at about 8:15pm.

The officer sustained a serious injury to his shoulder, and injuries to his right arm and right leg and was taken to hospital. His condition is described as stable.

A general view of Hewitt Avenue, St Helens. Images: Google

A short time later it was reported two men were running from a vehicle into fields near the East Lancs Road, and had discarded a bag.

The two men, from Rochdale, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and the bag and vehicle - which had been left on Ecclesfield Road - were recovered for forensic examination.

Chief Inspector Jim Wilde said: “Every single day, Merseyside Police officers fearlessly put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public from harm.

“Our Emergency and Priority Response officers are called upon to attend incidents that can involve a whole range of criminality including the use of aggression, violence and weapons.

“They do so willingly, because they have joined the police service to protect people and keep Merseyside safe.“Sadly, this evening our officer’s dedication has come at a great cost to himself.

“Thankfully he is now receiving the care and treatment he needs, and everyone at Merseyside Police wishes him well. He will receive our full support as he recovers from this terrible incident.”

Chief Insp Wilde added: “We have made two arrests, spoken to a number of witnesses and are studying CCTV footage from the area following the incident.

“But I want to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed any part of it, or who has CCTV or dashcam not yet submitted to police, to come forward.

“Your information or evidence could prove vital as we seek to bring those responsible to justice.”

