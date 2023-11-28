Police on scene as gun shots fired in Bootle

A cordon is in place and crime scene investigators have carried out forensic examinations.

Merseyside Police have cordoned off a road and launched an investigation after shots were fired at a house in Bootle on Monday night.

Officers were called to an address on Wadham Road just after 9.30pm to reports of damage to a window at the property. No-one was injured during the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crime scene investigators have carried out forensic examinations at the scene. The area was cordoned off and the damaged window at the property has been boarded up.

Chief Inspector David Currie said: “One firearm fired on our streets is one too many, in the last year we have seen the devastating consequences of firearms used in our communities.”