Police on scene as gun shots fired in Bootle
A cordon is in place and crime scene investigators have carried out forensic examinations.
Merseyside Police have cordoned off a road and launched an investigation after shots were fired at a house in Bootle on Monday night.
Officers were called to an address on Wadham Road just after 9.30pm to reports of damage to a window at the property. No-one was injured during the incident.
Crime scene investigators have carried out forensic examinations at the scene. The area was cordoned off and the damaged window at the property has been boarded up.
Chief Inspector David Currie said: “One firearm fired on our streets is one too many, in the last year we have seen the devastating consequences of firearms used in our communities.”
House-to-house inquiries have been carried out and officers will also be examining CCTV in a bid to identify who was responsible. Chief Inspector Currie added: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any information which could help us with our inquiries to come forward. I would also like to appeal to any motorists who were in the area, who may have captured the incident on dashcam footage to get in touch.”