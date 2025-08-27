Police have provided a major update on a body found on railway tracks in the Formby area.

On Sunday afternoon services between Southport and Hall Road were suspended and rail replacement buses put in operation between the two stations while emergency services dealt with an incident.

Police have confirmed that a body found on railway tracks in the Formby area on Sunday was a man in his 30s | S

Sadly, police later confirmed the reason as a body that had been found on the tracks.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said at the time: “Officers were called at around 11.25am today, Sunday 24 August, to reports of a casualty on the tracks in the Formby area.

“Officers responded with paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Providing a further update today they confirmed that the deceased is a man aged in his 30s.

His next of kin have been informed and the incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.