Police raid house as part of fake Champions League final ticket investigation

Police have raided a house in Cheshire as part of an investigation into the sale of fake match tickets for the Champions League final.
Suspected counterfeit tickets were seized at a property in Winsford, together with a computer and mobile phone.
Merseyside Police said a warrant was issued after the force received intelligence that fake tickets were being sold for Saturday’s European final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.
A 37-year-old man will voluntarily attend for questioning on offences under the Fraud Act at a later date.
Chief Inspector Andy Rankine said: “I know that a lot of Liverpool fans are desperate to get their hands on Final tickets but if you were not lucky enough to get one in the ballot then please don’t be tempted by offers that sound too good to be true.
“To ensure that people do not fall victim to fraud our advice would be to always use official, legitimate and authorised websites to purchase tickets and be aware of fake ticket websites run by scammers.”