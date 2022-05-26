Police raid house as part of fake Champions League final ticket investigation

Suspected counterfeit tickets were seized and a 37-year-old will be questioned under the Fraud Act.

Police have raided a house in Cheshire as part of an investigation into the sale of fake match tickets for the Champions League final.

Suspected counterfeit tickets were seized at a property in Winsford, together with a computer and mobile phone.

Merseyside Police said a warrant was issued after the force received intelligence that fake tickets were being sold for Saturday’s European final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris.

A Liverpool fan hunts for a ticket ahead of the Champions League final. Image: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A 37-year-old man will voluntarily attend for questioning on offences under the Fraud Act at a later date.

Chief Inspector Andy Rankine said: “I know that a lot of Liverpool fans are desperate to get their hands on Final tickets but if you were not lucky enough to get one in the ballot then please don’t be tempted by offers that sound too good to be true.