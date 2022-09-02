Police release footage of Olivia’s killer, Bus-gate introduced on Ranelagh Street, Women’s Organisation initiative

Merseyside Police have released footage of the man they say killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Detective say he was armed with two guns and jumped into neighbouring gardens to prevent being seen. The enquiry team are attempting to trace everyone in the area at the time of Olivia's murder.

Bus-gate introduced on Ranelagh Street

A trial "bus-gate" will be reintroduced on the westbound carriageway of Ranelagh Street from the junction of Great Charlotte Street to improve the flow of public transport for tens of thousands of passengers every day. Cars will be banned between the hours of 7 am and midnight.

Women’s Organisation initiative