Police release footage of Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer - LiverpoolWorld news bulletin
Police release footage of Olivia’s killer, Bus-gate introduced on Ranelagh Street, Women’s Organisation initiative
Merseyside Police have released footage of the man they say killed nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Detective say he was armed with two guns and jumped into neighbouring gardens to prevent being seen. The enquiry team are attempting to trace everyone in the area at the time of Olivia's murder.
Bus-gate introduced on Ranelagh Street
A trial "bus-gate" will be reintroduced on the westbound carriageway of Ranelagh Street from the junction of Great Charlotte Street to improve the flow of public transport for tens of thousands of passengers every day. Cars will be banned between the hours of 7 am and midnight.
Women’s Organisation initiative
Women living in the Liverpool city region and who are currently out of work can now access free support for their start-up business ideas, thanks to a new initiative from The Women's Organisation. Individuals who enrol can benefit from workshops, training, and 1-2-1 mentoring with business advisors.