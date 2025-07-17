Police renew appeal to help locate missing girl, 13, from Bootle last seen on Saturday
Police are continuing to appeal to find a 13-year-old girl who is missing from Bootle.
Emile Strimaityte was last seen on Parkdale Avenue in Liverpool on Saturday, July 12, and police are increasingly concerned as to her whereabouts.
She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, slim build with brown hair.
When last seen, Emile was wearing a black denim jacket, burgundy crop top and black denim shorts.
She is known to frequent Prescot, Huyton and Liverpool City Centre.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “If you see Emile, please call 999 so we can make sure she’s safe.”
You can also pass on any sightings of Emile via the online form or by calling 101.
