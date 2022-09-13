News bulletin: Police search golf course for guns that killed schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel
Gun search in Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder investigation, Liverpool Cathedral honours the Queen, Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III
🚨 Merseyside Police have been carrying out a land search at West Derby Golf Club in relation to the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel. Three weeks ago, the nine-year-old was shot in Dovecot after a gunman fired shots into her home towards another man.
🙏 During all the services this week, Liverpool Cathedral will remember Her Majesty The Queen in prayer. The Dean of Liverpool has opened a book of condolence in the Lady Chapel, which will be open daily. Those wishing to pay their respects at the Cathedral can light candles or lay flowers.
Most Popular
👑 Hundreds of people gathered at Liverpool Town Hall for the formal Proclamation of the Accession of King Charles III. Prior to that, a special service took place at Liverpool Parish Church, attended by civic dignitaries. The flags on the city's civic buildings will fly half-mast until after the funeral of the Queen.