Police searching for a man who was last seen by Royal Liverpool Hospital

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 17th Aug 2025, 11:44 BST
Merseyside Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Pensby man.

Police are asking members of the public for help in locating missing David Foster, who is from Pensby.

The 35-year-old has been missing from home since Saturday, August 16. and was last seen by the Royal Liverpool Hospital on West Derby Street, in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police are searching for missing David Foster.placeholder image
Merseyside Police are searching for missing David Foster. | Merseyside Police

Officers have stated that extensive inquiries are ongoing in an effort to find him.

Police have described David as 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.

It is reported that he is known to frequent the Leasowe and Birkenhead areas.

If you have seen David, then you can pass information to police via: or @MerPolCC or 101.

