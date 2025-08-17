Police searching for a man who was last seen by Royal Liverpool Hospital
Merseyside Police are appealing for help in finding a missing Pensby man.
Police are asking members of the public for help in locating missing David Foster, who is from Pensby.
The 35-year-old has been missing from home since Saturday, August 16. and was last seen by the Royal Liverpool Hospital on West Derby Street, in Liverpool.
Officers have stated that extensive inquiries are ongoing in an effort to find him.
Police have described David as 5ft 10 inches tall, of slim build, short brown hair and brown eyes.
It is reported that he is known to frequent the Leasowe and Birkenhead areas.