Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 18th May 2023, 08:30 BST

🚨 Merseyside Police have seized two shotguns following a warrant carried out at a storage unit in Aintree. The weapons have been forensically recovered and will be examined to determine their viability. There were also suspected stolen vehicles and car parts located inside the unit on Harley Avenue.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Roberts said: “It is vital that such weapons are identified and taken out of the hands of dangerous criminals. We are committed to taking weapons off our streets and, rest assured, if you tell us about any suspected possession or offences we will take action and put those responsible before the courts.”

🗳️ After voter ID changes, hundreds of people were turned away from casting a ballot in Liverpool's council elections. 516 voters were not issued with a ballot paper because they did not have appropriate voter ID or did not bring any. More than half returned, but more than 230 people elected not to come back.

👩‍🎤 A five point plan has been outlined to deliver a Eurovision legacy. Around half a million people descended on the city throughout the two weeks of music and events coinciding with the staging of the 67th Eurovision Song Contest. Analysis is taking place of where across the city's economy can be developed.

