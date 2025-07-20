A Liverpool nan said she was prepared to tell the city council “where they can shove it” over a disagreement involving a troublesome tree.

Gladys Bakken, 84, was shocked to be told that she needed to provide evidence to resolve a tree causing problems with her front drive in Croxteth.

Gladys had expressed her frustration after roots from a large tree outside her home on Lower House Lane began to lift up her bricked driveway. She told the LDRS how the damage had actually caused her to trip and fall over on one occasion.

The nan-of-three has said the situation over the last 18 months had left her in tears. The city council said it was aware of the issues and would try and resolve the matters “at the earliest possible opportunity.”

Gladys, who has been widowed since her husband Steve died in 2016, is recovering from a hip operation. She’s lived in her terraced home near Croxteth Park for more than 30 years.

She said: “All my paving has been coming up because of the roots from the tree. I’ve been on and on and on about it to them (Liverpool Council) this year and I was told they wanted all my details to see if I can get it sorted.

“It’s their tree, not mine. I was told they were all going to come down but not heard when.

“It’s been like talking to a wall, I’m getting nowhere.” Guidance from Liverpool Council indicated that damage caused by trees on public or council owned could lead to compensation for home owners.

This requires the submission of an eligible claim that provides evidence of the damage. This can take up to 90 days to be dealt with.

Gladys said she was struggling with the situation over the tree. She said: “It’s really bad, I tripped over it all at one point.

“I’ve worked all my life and now they’re telling me I have to pay for it. I’m on my own, I lost my husband nine years ago.

“I worked on a line at Jacobs until I was 63. I got the book two weeks ago, I was actually going to throw it out, I’ve been pulled from pillar to post over this.

“Where I fell I’ve had to put the bins in front now so I don’t do it again. I’ve got bad knees as it is, I’ve cried many a time.

“I was going to say to them where they can shove it. Until the trees are dealt with, I can’t get my front done.”

A Liverpool Council spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of trees causing issues at a property in Croxteth. We understand how inconvenient this is for the resident, and we are taking steps to address it.

“No healthy tree can be removed without prior consultation, which must be carried out in line with the law. We will be starting this process to resolve the issue at the earliest possible opportunity.”