The Liverpool venue was highly anticipated, however, it now appears to have suddenly closed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A popular venue, known for serving beer brewed in the North West, has closed.

SEVEN BRO7HERS opened on Wolstenholme Square in 2022, becoming the company's fourth beerhouse and the first outside of the Manchester area

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Serving speciality beer, created at the SEVEN BRO7HERS brewery in Salford, the Liverpool venue was highly anticipated, however, it now appears to have suddenly closed.

Despite the team at SEVEN BRO7HERS Liverpool remaining active on social media throughout Christmas and New Year, the opening hours have now disappeared from their website and have been replaced with the following statement: "Unfortunately, we are closed for the foreseeable future."

According to the website, the Salford brewery and taproom and the other five beer houses - located in Manchester, Salford and Halifax - remain open.