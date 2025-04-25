Popular Hope Street bar reveals new food and drink offers
Bar and live music favourite Frederiks have introduced two new food and drink offers - perfect for jazz lovers, theatregoers, and midweek diners.
Hot on the heels of their new daily menu created in collaboration with Executive Chef and two-time Great British Menu contestant Dave Critchley, the popular Hope Street venue has introduced a pre-theatre offer perfect for those heading to nearby venues like The Philharmonic, Everyman, or Unity Theatre.
Available from Tuesday to Friday (4pm–7pm) and Saturdays (12pm–5pm), guests can enjoy any three dishes including small plates, sliders, Pizzettes or desserts for £18. With hearty Italian-American influences, it’s an affordable way to grab a bite to eat before a show or taking in live music at Fred’s itself, with Hope Street Jazz running at the venue four nights a week.
Tuesday to Thursday drinks deals are also available until 10pm, such as two Classic Fred’s cocktails for £15, pints of Frederiks Lager for £3.95, and bottles of house Wine at £19.50.
Visit www.frederikshopestreet.com to book online or call 0151 708 9574.
