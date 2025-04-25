Popular Hope Street bar reveals new food and drink offers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular Liverpool bar has revealed new spring deals.

Bar and live music favourite Frederiks have introduced two new food and drink offers - perfect for jazz lovers, theatregoers, and midweek diners.

Hot on the heels of their new daily menu created in collaboration with Executive Chef and two-time Great British Menu contestant Dave Critchley, the popular Hope Street venue has introduced a pre-theatre offer perfect for those heading to nearby venues like The Philharmonic, Everyman, or Unity Theatre.

Frederiks, Hope Street. | Frederiks

Available from Tuesday to Friday (4pm–7pm) and Saturdays (12pm–5pm), guests can enjoy any three dishes including small plates, sliders, Pizzettes or desserts for £18. With hearty Italian-American influences, it’s an affordable way to grab a bite to eat before a show or taking in live music at Fred’s itself, with Hope Street Jazz running at the venue four nights a week.

Tuesday to Thursday drinks deals are also available until 10pm, such as two Classic Fred’s cocktails for £15, pints of Frederiks Lager for £3.95, and bottles of house Wine at £19.50.

Visit www.frederikshopestreet.com to book online or call 0151 708 9574.