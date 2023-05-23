The team behind a popular Liverpool bar are preparing to launch a second venue, on the city’s culturally noted Mathew Street, right in the heart of the bustling city centre.

After opening its doors on Harrington Street last year, Scruffy Murphy’s Irish American themed bar has proven to be a huge hit with both locals and visitors, and the team behind the venue, Harrison’s Bar Group, are gearing up to open Scruffy Murphy’s 2.

Set to open on Mathew Street this summer, Scruffy Murphy’s 2 will host live music, karaoke and open mic nights, as well as showing sports on 18 large screens.

The venue will have an extensive drink offering, as well as serving pub grub classics.

Nicola Halton, Business Development Manager for Harrison’s Bar Group, said: “The success of the first Scruffy Murphy’s has really exceeded even our high expectations, and so as a team we are absolutely delighted to be opening Scruffy Murphy’s 2 in the city’s renowned Mathew Street.

“We’re really excited to welcome everyone in a few months’ time and to see our brand grow... This new location is very special as it is on possibly the most iconic music-based street on the planet, and we feel honoured to be a part of that legacy.”