Popular Liverpool city centre bar relaunches as a traditional local
Peacock on Seel Street has been re-invented as The Crooked Crown after a major refurbishment that increased its size.
The new venue will have the look and feel of a classic pub to reflect the changes in the city's hospitality scene, aiming to create a 'pubby atmosphere with character'.
Owner Pub Invest Group purchased a former solicitors' office next door to Peacock to create the new Crooked Crown which forms part of St Peter’s Square.
Cocktails will still be on the menu, but the Crooked Crown will specialise in cask ales, IPAs and lagers sourced where possible from Merseyside-based breweries, and the food menu will focus on typical pub grub but served tapas-style.
As well as live music, Crooked Crown will be hosting all the usual pub quizzes and games and plans to hold other regular events weekly.
A spokesperson for Pub Invest Group said: "We're not going to throw the baby out with the bath water. We'll still have a key student night on a Tuesday and upstairs will definitely appeal to a younger crowd who want to dance the night away.
"But people don’t necessarily want to visit just busy clubs and bars as were the mainstay of nightlife in Liverpool for many years, so we’ve created a pub filled with character and a community vibe, evoking a traditional feel with a bit of a slant.