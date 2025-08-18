Popular Liverpool city centre bar relaunches as a traditional local

A Liverpool city bar - which has been a favourite for decades - relaunched over the weekend as a 'traditional' pub.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peacock on Seel Street is now a pub called The Crooked Crown | Google Maps and Pub Invest Group

Peacock on Seel Street has been re-invented as The Crooked Crown after a major refurbishment that increased its size.

The new venue will have the look and feel of a classic pub to reflect the changes in the city's hospitality scene, aiming to create a 'pubby atmosphere with character'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Pub Invest Group purchased a former solicitors' office next door to Peacock to create the new Crooked Crown which forms part of St Peter’s Square.

Cocktails will still be on the menu, but the Crooked Crown will specialise in cask ales, IPAs and lagers sourced where possible from Merseyside-based breweries, and the food menu will focus on typical pub grub but served tapas-style.

As well as live music, Crooked Crown will be hosting all the usual pub quizzes and games and plans to hold other regular events weekly.

Read More How Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium will benefit Bootle

A spokesperson for Pub Invest Group said: "We're not going to throw the baby out with the bath water. We'll still have a key student night on a Tuesday and upstairs will definitely appeal to a younger crowd who want to dance the night away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But people don’t necessarily want to visit just busy clubs and bars as were the mainstay of nightlife in Liverpool for many years, so we’ve created a pub filled with character and a community vibe, evoking a traditional feel with a bit of a slant.

"It won’t take itself too seriously, but the Crooked Crown will be warm and cosy, and the sort of place where staff will get to know who you are and you can just relax, unwind, and enjoy."