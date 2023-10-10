The gastro pub in Liverpool city centre appears to have suddenly closed, leaving customers worried about their future bookings.

The Monro on Duke Street is said to have accepted reservations just days ago but has now closed its doors, according to a strange message.

When visiting the Monro’s website, a statement pops up which reads: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised.

​”While Merseyside Fire are prepared to let us operate, the owner does not want to risk his reputation should anything happen. He also plans to redevelop The Monro having found a “successful entrepreneur”, with “deep pockets”.”

The statement on The Monro website.

When attempting to contact the pub on Facebook messenger, customers are greeted with the same message.

No other statements have been shared by The Monro team, leaving a large number customers concerned about their future bookings and the return of deposits.