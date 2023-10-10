Register
BREAKING
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals

Popular Liverpool pub The Monro closes suddenly leaving strange message

The gastro pub in Liverpool city centre appears to have suddenly closed, leaving customers worried about their future bookings.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 10th Oct 2023, 21:38 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 21:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A popular gastro pub in Liverpool city centre appears to have suddenly closed, leaving customers worried about their future bookings.

The Monro on Duke Street is said to have accepted reservations just days ago but has now closed its doors, according to a strange message.

When visiting the Monro’s website, a statement pops up which reads: “The Monro Pub has now closed. The reason? The owner of the building feels that the fire safety of the building is compromised.

Most Popular

​”While Merseyside Fire are prepared to let us operate, the owner does not want to risk his reputation should anything happen. He also plans to redevelop The Monro having found a “successful entrepreneur”, with “deep pockets”.”

The statement on The Monro website.The statement on The Monro website.
The statement on The Monro website.

When attempting to contact the pub on Facebook messenger, customers are greeted with the same message.

No other statements have been shared by The Monro team, leaving a large number customers concerned about their future bookings and the return of deposits.

LiverpoolWorld has contacted The Monro for comment.

Related topics:Liverpool