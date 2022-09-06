Fozia’s Kashmiri Street Food will be relocating to another popul street peppered with indepedent shops bars, restaurants and eateries.

The cost of living crisis has caused numerous Liverpool businesses to shut down this summer.

From Boujee to Veggie Republic, many much loved eateries and bars have had to make the tough decision to shut up shop, unable to pay rising energy bills and costs.

This week, Fozia’s Kashmiri Street Food, on Lodge Lane, closed their doors, due to increased rent. The small venue saw its rent increase to over £1000 per month, for a 20ft shipping container.

Known for its authentic Kashmiri menu, the venue has become an integral part of Lodge Lane.

Fozia’s Kashmiri Street Food. Image: @kashmiristreet/twitter

Owner, Fozia Choudry told LiverpoolWorld: “We’ve closed our business as the rent has increased dramatically.

“The main reason we’ve closed is not actually the energy crisis, but it probably would have been. If I kept the takeaway open for a couple months more I definitely would have had to close anyway.

“When I did a business plan for the (new) restaurant, the biggest unpredictable factor is the energy bills.”

The good news is that Fozia’s isn’t gone for good, they will be beginning a new adventure on Picton Road, Wavertree, moving away from their takeaway-only business and providing seating.

Fozia added: “I’m hoping I have enough support from my regular customers but obviously the biggest most important factor needs to be the government stepping in and helping businesses full stop.”

Fozia hopes to open the new restaurant mid-September but is unsure of an exact date.