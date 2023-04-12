Register
Popular sportswear and trainer brand, On Running, set to open in Liverpool

The Swiss-engineered brand are loved by trainer fans.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 12th Apr 2023, 08:57 BST

A popular sportswear brand is set to open a store in Liverpool ONE.

Known for their range of trainers, Swiss-engineered brand, On Running, are popular with serious runners and those who love a decent pair of high-quality of shoes.

Hugely popular online, the sportswear brand opened its UK flagship store in London earlier this year, and it looks like Liverpool may be next on their agenda.

The new store will be based on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE (South John Street) next to the new Hollister store, however, it is not yet certain when it will open. Speculation on social media platforms suggests that it will be a pop-up store, and will open later this month.

LiverpoolWorld contacted On, who said: “We will show up with a pop-up retail space from 24 April - 4 June. However, the place and location is not yet known.”

Liverpool ONE have also been contacted for comment.

The store will be located on the ground floor of Liverpool ONE.

