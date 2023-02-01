Popular sustainable clothing store in Liverpool ONE set to close

A popular sustainable clothing and homeware store is set to close on Liverpool’s high street.
According to LBN Daily, Arket will close its doors “within a matter of weeks”.
ARKET opened in Liverpool in Autumn 2018 and the large store on Paradise Street features clothing and homeware, as well as a large vegetarian cafe.
A subsidiary brand of H&M, the Liverpool branch became the fifth in the UK, after the first was launched in London in 2017.
The exact reasons for closure are currently unknown and LiverpoolWorld has contacted Arket for comment.