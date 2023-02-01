Popular sustainable clothing store in Liverpool ONE set to close

Arket launched its Liverpool store in 2018.

A popular sustainable clothing and homeware store is set to close on Liverpool’s high street.

According to LBN Daily, Arket will close its doors “within a matter of weeks”.

ARKET opened in Liverpool in Autumn 2018 and the large store on Paradise Street features clothing and homeware, as well as a large vegetarian cafe.

A subsidiary brand of H&M, the Liverpool branch became the fifth in the UK, after the first was launched in London in 2017.