Arket launched its Liverpool store in 2018.

A popular sustainable clothing and homeware store is set to close on Liverpool’s high street, in just two weeks.

ARKET opened in Liverpool in Autumn 2018 and the large store on Paradise Street features clothing and homeware, as well as a large vegetarian cafe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A subsidiary brand of H&M, the Liverpool branch became the fifth in the UK, after the first was launched in London in 2017.

A spokesperson for Arket told LiverpoolWorld: “ARKET is focusing on integrating our digital and physical stores providing an enhanced omnichannel experience for our customers. Reviewing our store portfolio making sure we have stores in the right locations across all our markets is something we do continuously. We have therefore made the difficult but necessary decision to close ARKET Liverpool store.”