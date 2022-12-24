It is just one of many Wetherspoon venues set to close across the UK.

It has been confirmed that a popular Wetherspoon pub on Southport’s high street will be closing its doors for good, next year.

The Willow Grove, on Lord Street, is just one of many of the chain’s venues set to close, after the company announced closures of over thirty pubs.

One of two Wetherspoon venues in Southport, The Willow Grove is loved by locals, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment

Several people shared on Facebook that they prefer The Willow Grove to the second Southport pub, Sir Henry Seagrave, saying the decision to close the venue is ‘bizarre.’

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon told LiverpoolWorld: “We can confirm that Wetherspoon will be closing The Willow Grove in Southport. There is no closure date at present but it will before April 2023.”

“We know that customers and staff will be disappointed with the decision, however, Wetherspoon does on occasion close some of its pubs, and this is the case here.

