Hundreds of dock workers are beginning a new round of strike action for fair pay.

Liverpool port workers have today begun seven days of strike action against Mersey Docks and Harbour Company’s (MDHC) ‘inadequate’ pay offer.

At the end of September, Unite the Union announced senior control room staff and operators at the Port of Liverpool control room would join hundreds of dock workers in a week-long strike commencing October 11.

Workers are striking over a continued dispute over pay. According to Unite, with the real rate of inflation, RPI of 9.9% expected to rise to 13 per cent, workers will not accept the 10.2 per cent offered, as this is a pay cut in ‘real terms.’

Dock workers on strike at the Port of Liverpool

More than 500 dockers have already staged industrial action by walking out of one of the UK’s largest container ports, the morning after the Queen’s funeral.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “The anger amongst MDHC’s staff at the greed of this hugely profitable firm and its billionaire owner John Whittaker reaches from one end of the company to the other.

“Our members will not back down and neither will Unite. MDHC needs to keep its previous pay promises and put forward a proper pay rise now.”

Following the strike action, Peel Ports Group (PPG) issued redundancy notices to over 100 workers, stating redunancy was ‘regrettable’ but ‘unavoidable’.

Why are dock workers at the Port of Liverpool on strike?

In August, Port operatives for the MDHC voted in favour of strike action over an ‘inadequate 7% pay offer ’.

Peel Ports, who own MDHC, initially offered a 7% increase to basic pay but Unite the Union stated that the offer would not meet the level of rising UK inflation and would amount to a ‘a real terms pay cut’.

In September, the MDHC improved their offer to around 8.3% and then 10.2% but workers rejected the proposals.

Sharon Graham said that the pay rise did not meet Liverpool port workers expectations and accused employees within MDHC of “rampant profiteering”.

On Tuesday, September 20, members of Unite at the Port of Liverpool staged a two-week walkout - dramatically affecting operations at the port’s two container terminals, the Royal Seaforth Container Terminal (RSCT) and Liverpool2.

Famous scousers voiced their support for the strike including Jamie Carragher and Steven Graham.

Jamie Carragher said: “This is my message in support of the Liverpool dockers who are going on strike to improve the pay and work conditions of the whole workforce.

“I’m fully behind what you’re doing, you’ve got my support and backing.”

What the port owners have said

MDHC is owned by the Peel Group, Chief Operating Officer David Huck, said: “I am deeply disappointed Unite has rejected our significant pay package after many months of negotiation. This is bad news for our employees, families and other local employers.

“We fully recognise our colleagues’ concerns on the cost of living crisis, and that’s why we have responded with a pay package which represents a 10% average increase in annual pay.

Fears Port of Liverpool could "become inoperable" as 600 workers prepare to strike

“The Port of Liverpool is a major employer in the Liverpool City Region. We have invested more than £1.2bn over the last decade, transforming the prosperity of the region, creating over 900 new skilled jobs and, in turn, supporting over 7,200 additional local jobs in the supply chain.

“We urge the union to work with us at the negotiating table so together we can find a resolution.”

The average salary for container operatives would increase to around £43,000 a year, significantly above the Liverpool City Region and national average, the company added.

In terms of redunancy, a spokesperson said: “While this is an extremely regrettable situation, as a responsible employer, we need to restructure now in order to minimise the potential greater impact the downturn in container business will have on jobs, further down the line.

“We are exploring a number of different options to try and protect as many jobs as possible, including redeploying staff in other areas of the business which are less exposed to the economic crisis.