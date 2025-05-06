Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One part of Merseyside is currently without electricity after a power cut hit homes and businesses across Bootle.

SP Energy Networks confirmed there was no power in large parts of the L20 postcode area of south Sefton, with engineers working to restore the power as quickly as possible.

Nonetheless, power is expected to be out for most of the day. Carl Nichols is a resident at Strand House and he was working on a video project for his company EFP Drone Footage when his power went off.

After investigating the fuse box, he encountered a number of other people complaining their power had also gone.

Mr Nichols said: “It’s worrying because there’s lots of elderly and disabled people here who use medical equipment that relies on electricity.

“There’s also other vulnerable people who may not know how to react or what to do and no one to help them so I really hope it gets sorted out quickly.

Bootle. | Google Earth

The LDRS has seen an email sent to residents at Strand House by SP Energy Networks at 1:09pm confirming there is currently a power outage in the area.

The email stated: “There is power cut affecting the L20 postcode area of Bootle.

“We have engineers on the way. Once they arrive, they will get straight to work on investigating the fault. We are aiming to have your power restored by 06/05/2025, 17:00.”

In an update sent to residents at 1:31pm, SP Energy Networks, added: “Our engineers are onsite. In most cases, our engineers can get your power back on by simply replacing a fuse at the local substation, however, if the fault is complex, this may take us longer to fix. Should this happen, we will keep you updated.

“If you require any further help or support, please call us on 105. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

Some residents in Strand House have reported that at time of writing their power has been restored. However, there is no confirmation whether this means the whole problem has been fixed.