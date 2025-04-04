Girl, 13, dies in tragic Prescot house fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 13-year-old girl has died in a tragic house fire in Merseyside.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service were alerted to a blaze in Kingsway, Prescot, shortly after 11.40pm on Wednesday (April 3) and three fire engines arrived on scene shortly after.

On arrival, firefighters found a mid-terraced house with a fire located in the first-floor rear bedroom. Four firefighters were committed in breathing apparatus (BA) to extinguish the fire and search for occupants.

A man, woman and five children were able to escape from the property unharmed. Sadly, a 13-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The fire was extinguished at 12.29am on Thursday morning (April 3) with natural ventilation taking place, and utilities to the premises isolated.

A joint investigation involving Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service’s Incident Investigation Team and Merseyside Police into the cause of the fire is ongoing and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out in the local area.

Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the young girl at this very sad time. A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the girl’s family is being supported by specially trained officers.”

Firefighters and MFRS prevention staff will visit the local area to provide vital fire safety advice and complete home fire safety checks as part of a reassurance campaign in the coming days.