The sought after signatures on two pieces of paper, along with a photograph and a full letter of provenance, will go on sale later this month.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A set of Beatles’ autographs from their famous Royal Variety Performance will be up for auction at the end of August.

The famous night of November 4, 1963 was also a special event for Fiona James, whose father, actor Gerald James, performed for the Queen, as one of the Pickwickians with Harry Secombe.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asking for signatures from Liverpool’s favourite rock band, the moment her father passed a pen to John Lennon was captured on camera, with Ringo Starr in the foreground.

Pictured: Fiona James’ father hands John Lennon a pen. Image: Beatlesauction

Fiona also obtained the signatures of the other two Beatles, Paul McCartney and George Harrison, at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London.

The signatures on two pieces of paper, along with the photograph and a full letter of provenance, are expected to sell for between £4500-5000 at auction.

Pictured: Signatures of Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison. Image: beatlesauction.co.uk

The bidding will take place in the Beatles Memorabilia Auction at the Cato Crane auction rooms in Liverpool on Saturday, August 27.

Other items up for auction are a Selcol Jnr Beatles Guitar attached to its original backing card, and an original Cavern Club brick complete with box and receipt.

Pictured: Paul McCartney’s autograph. Image: beatlesauction.co.uk

The brick was originally purchased for £5 but is estimated to sell for up to £600, with proceeds to Liverpool cancer charity The Bloom Appeal.