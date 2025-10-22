'Proud moment' - Liverpool FC honoured with top award

General view before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool FC has received a top accolade at the 2025 edie Net Zero Awards.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club’s communications team has been honoured with the ‘Communications Initiative of the Year’ award, in recognition of the outstanding work promoting The Red Way – LFC’s sustainability strategy.

The award celebrates the club’s creative and credible approach to engaging fans around climate action in collaboration with LFC’s Impact team, placing The Red Way at the heart of its communications strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The edie Net-Zero Awards are the only official awards programme that celebrates the individuals and organisations leading the way toward a net-zero carbon economy.

LFC’s Communications team was recognised for their seamless and consistent promotion of The Red Way.

Defined by The Red Way report, 34% of fans are now aware of the club’s sustainability strategy, up from just 13% in the 2022-23 season, which underlines significant growth in engagement and impact.

General view before the Premier League match between Liverpool and Arsenal at Anfield on August 31, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Through a series of innovative and emotionally resonant campaigns, each season, the club continues to bring complex climate issues to life in ways that connect with fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its 2024 World Earth Day activation, LFC partnered with AXA and Fondation Tara Ocean to spotlight ocean sustainability. First-team and LFC Women’s players, including Mohamed Salah and Jenna Clark, joined young people from the LFC Foundation for a football and climate-themed board game session.

The campaign reached over 1.2 million fans in 2024 and over 1.5 million in 2025, using the voices of players, supporters, and the local community to elevate environmental awareness.

LFC’s approach to communicating The Red Way is designed to make climate action visible, tangible and credible. All messaging is backed by third-party verification and aligns with the UN Sports 4 Climate Action Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Bamber, Chief Legal and External Affairs Officer at Liverpool FC, said: “This award is fantastic recognition of the collective effort between our Communications and Impact teams, which oversees all elements of The Red Way.

“It is a proud moment for everyone at LFC, as it reaffirms the club’s belief in football’s unique ability to drive positive change, not just in raising awareness, but by inspiring real, lasting impact.

“Through The Red Way, we’ve created a platform that blends honest, creative and engaging storytelling with credible, measurable action, demonstrating that our commitment to sustainability is more than words, it’s embedded into every part of how the club operates."