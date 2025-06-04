Rachel Reeves has announced a multi-billion-pound investment in public transport across the North and Midlands.

Working people in Liverpool will benefit from £1.6bn investment in local transport, as part of the government’s new investment in buses, trams and local train infrastructure in city regions

The investment will create three new bus rapid transit routes to the Liverpool John Lennon Airport, Everton stadium and Anfield. It will also facilitate a new fleet of buses for the city region’s franchised bus network, beginning with St Helens and the Wirral in 2026 and then Sefton, Knowsley, North and South Liverpool in 2027.

Speaking at the Mellor bus factory in Rochdale this morning, ahead of next week’s spending review, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The central barrier to economic growth has been underinvestment.”

The first investment announcements from the upcoming spending review include £15.6 billion of funding for local transport projects including South Yorkshire, North East, East Midlands and Tees Valley.

Steve Rotheram. | LCRCA

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram described the funding as “the biggest ever investment in our region’s transport”. In a statement this morning, he said: “This is a massive vote of confidence in our region, and shows what’s possible when national and local government pull in the same direction.

“With £1.6bn coming our way, we can build the kind of transport network people deserve: new train stations, a rapid transit system and a bus service run for people, not profit.

“It’s not just about better connections; good transport is an engine of growth. It helps people get to work, supports new homes and businesses, and builds the foundations of a fairer, more productive economy.”

Mr Rotheram continued: “With a Chancellor who’s willing to back our ambition, we’ve now got the funding to make it happen.”