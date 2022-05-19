Lucky couple Joe and Jess Thwaite have been revealed as the winners of a staggering £184m from a EuroMillions Lucky Dip ticket.

A lucky couple have been revealed as the winners of the largest ever lottery jackpot in the UK.

Joe and Jess Thwaite, from Gloucester, won a staggering £184,262,899 with a EuroMillions Lucky Dip ticket.

The win has now propelled Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, to the top of the National Lottery’s rich list.

Only 14 players have ever won more than £100m and the previous record was an anonymous winner who took home £170 million in October 2019.

It’s more money than most of even dream of winning on the Lotto.

We’ve been on the streets of Liverpool to ask what you’d spend your money on if you were to win big.

‘A place of our own’

Jimmy tells us what he’d do with a big lottery win

Jimmy said: “A place of our own because we rent. Somewhere by the docks”

‘Look after my daughter first’

Pauline tells us what she would spend her winnings on.

Pauline said: “I’d look after my daughter first, then my family and give some to charity too.”

‘I’d buy a house’

Stephen tells us what he’d do with a big lottery win

Stephen said: “I’d love to think I’d buy a house or something, some property. I’m in a hostel at the minute.”

‘I’d go away somewhere’

Edith tells us what she’d do with a big lottery win

Miles: “I’d go away somewhere me.”