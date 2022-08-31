£2 bus fares across Liverpool City Region from September
The lower fares are available from September 18.
Next month, those travelling across the Liverpool City Region will see their bus fares greatly reduce, in an effort to tackle the cost of living crisis.
In June of this year, Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, announced cheaper bus fares until 2025.
From September 18, adult single fares for all buses across the region will cost £2 and MyTickets (all day unlimited travel for children and teenagers) will be capped at £2.20.
Most Popular
Plans are also underway to simplify the region’s wider ticketing system under a ‘tap and go system’ that would allow for greater freedom and flexibility - with passengers guaranteed to always pay the cheapest fare.
Aligned to the region’s Vision for Bus, this step is a key part of Mayor Rotheram’s pledge to reform the region’s transport by building a London-style system that will make travelling better for the environment and cheaper for the local community. It is funded by the £12m Bus Services Improvement Plan (BSIP) allocation.
What has the Mayor said?
Steve Rotheram, Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, said: “We’ve listened to people’s concerns and have responded with direct action that will help ease the financial burden – especially during the cost-of-living crisis – by making it cheaper to travel on our bus network.
“This is just a down payment on my wider ambitions, though. I’m fighting to win London-style funding that will allow us to build a public transport network that is better connected, faster, and cleaner. If it’s good enough for the capital, then it’s the least that we should expect.”