£2m works to begin on Wirral’s ‘largest hospitality venue’

The owners of Tranmere Rovers Football Club said the works ‘will enhance the match day experience and bring a great hospitality venue to the area’.

Works on Wirral’s ‘largest hospitality venue’ are set to commence next week.

The Tranmere Garden project has been funded by German Kraft and Northern Terrace with £600,000 being raised from fundraising events organised by Tranmere fans. The project will cost just under £2,000,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tranmere Rovers Trust said construction will take will ‘approximately 26 weeks’ and it is hoped the venue will open fully with a major Oktoberfest event in September.

Owners of Tranmere Rovers Football Club, Nicola and Mark Palios, said the works ‘will enhance the match day experience and bring a great hospitality venue to the area’.

The first spades were put into the ground on Saturday (April 22) at an event with Mayor of Wirral Jeff Green, however, the construction work officially begins on Monday (April 24).

Advertisement

Advertisement

What has been said: William Franklin, Director of Tranmere Garden, said the project was a partnership between the club, the Tranmere Rovers trust, and the local community “all coming together to make this work.”

Mr Franklin said that being close to the football club “means this is going to be an amazing experience for the fans both home and away” and “show genuine hospitality to those visitors.”

Tranmere Garden Plans. Image: Tranmere Garden Limited

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: “This is part of the community of the Wirral. There are a number of things, The first is the hospitality it will provide here. It would be birthday parties, companies have been approaching us. Then there is the community side of this. It is an open space with step free access and people can come along and use it as a place to gather.”

“By offering step-free access into a natural garden environment no matter what the weather, we encourage community groups such as mothers and toddlers through to care homes, charities and not-for-profit organisations to think about the space and how it may fit with their needs”.

About Tranmere Garden: The new venue is expected to be able to hold up to 700 visitors at a time, and inside will be an independent brewery producing beer as well as four food vendors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located right next to Tranmere Rovers Football Club, the former fan park has already received bookings including for St Patrick’s Day next year.

Tranmere Rovers Trust are expected to provide regular updates as the works take place.