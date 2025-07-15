£33m overhaul of iconic Aintree Jacob's factory as owner invests £68m into British operations
The Turkish-owned snacking giant Pladis, which owns the McVitie’s, Jacob’s and Godiva brands, confirmed the Aintree revamp as part of a broader £68 million investment package across its British operations.
Much of the investment will be directed towards facilities in the North West, including sites in Stockport and Carlisle, in a bid to boost manufacturing capacity and productivity.
The £33 million overhaul of the Aintree factory, where the company bakes Jacob’s cream crackers will be used for a major refurb, including the installation of new ovens and infrastructure.
Pladis said it will also invest £21 million into its Stockport Jaffa Cake factory, supporting the installation of a state-of-the-art chocolate moulding line equipped with advanced robotic technology. A further £2 million will create 48 new roles across its Carlisle site, the world’s oldest biscuit factory.
Pladis said the investment plans are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.