The parent company of Jacob’s has revealed plans to invest £33m into its Aintree factory in a comprehensive refurbishment.

The Turkish-owned snacking giant Pladis, which owns the McVitie’s, Jacob’s and Godiva brands, confirmed the Aintree revamp as part of a broader £68 million investment package across its British operations.

Much of the investment will be directed towards facilities in the North West, including sites in Stockport and Carlisle, in a bid to boost manufacturing capacity and productivity.

The £33 million overhaul of the Aintree factory, where the company bakes Jacob’s cream crackers will be used for a major refurb, including the installation of new ovens and infrastructure.

Pladis said it will also invest £21 million into its Stockport Jaffa Cake factory, supporting the installation of a state-of-the-art chocolate moulding line equipped with advanced robotic technology. A further £2 million will create 48 new roles across its Carlisle site, the world’s oldest biscuit factory.

Pladis said the investment plans are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.