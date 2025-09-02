'Major milestone' for £71m Central Docks regeneration at Liverpool Waters

The scheme will “act as a catalyst” for wider plans for north Liverpool.

Peel Waters have appointed construction company GRAHAM as the main contractor for their £71m Central Docks scheme.

Central Docks is the largest brownfield site in Liverpool, and the largest of the five planned neighbourhoods within Peel’s wider, emerging Liverpool Waters district.

The appointment follows the recent completion of several residential developments, site investigations and production of the final designs for the infrastructure and 2.1-hectare Central Park.

The construction firm will now move into the role of main contractor and will be responsible for completing infrastructure to support the delivery of approximately 2,350 new homes, in line with Peel Waters’ masterplan for the area, and supporting the Government’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes across the UK in the next five years.

The works also involve the construction of Central Park that sits at the centre of Peel Waters’ plans for Central Docks. Hundreds of new trees will be planted within the park, as well as new sports, recreational, and play facilities for residents and visitors, as well as spaces to relax.

The park will become one of the city’s largest green spaces and the focal point of the 10.5-hectares Central Docks neighbourhood in Liverpool Waters.

The 2,350 future new homes at Central Docks will sit around the park and will have a diverse tenure offering, including affordable, build-to-rent, build-to-sell and elderly living.

Peel Waters are already engaged in advanced discussions with several partners to develop plots within the mixed tenure neighbourhood, and will be seeking new partners for the other development plots.

The £71 million contract awarded to GRAHAM represents the largest portion of the £81.1 million total project cost. This investment will be underpinned by £25.9 million direct investment from Peel Waters, alongside a substantial £55.2 million contribution from Homes England.

Councillor Liam Robinson, Leader of Liverpool City Council, said: “This appointment is a major milestone as it sets in motion a multi-million investment drive in one of the most important brownfield developments sites in England.

“The Central Docks site at Liverpool Waters has massive potential to deliver a housing scheme of significance and show the country how transformational brownfield regeneration can and should be done. It will also act as a catalyst for our wider plans for north Liverpool, which will greatly help stimulate the housing sector in our city region.”

Construction work on Central Park and the Central Docks infrastructure is scheduled to begin this autumn.