When Queen Mary 2 will depart Liverpool as celebrations continue

Queen Mary 2 will depart Liverpool today.

Today (Friday, September 19) marks Queen Mary 2’s final day in Liverpool, after a two-night stay at the port where Cunard started passenger services between Europe and North America in 1840.

The visit acknowledges Liverpool as the birthplace of the Cunard line and reflect the city’s ground-breaking role in the naming of Queen Anne last year, as well as marking a decade since Cunard were granted the Freedom of the City.

Queen Mary 2 arrives in Merseyside. | Ian Fairbrother

A pop-up market, featuring over 40 stalls showcasing local food, drink, crafts and art, will continue inside the Cunard Building’s Grand Arrivals Hall today, and exclusive, ticketed tours of the Cunard Building will also take place.

Queen Mary 2 is scheduled to depart Liverpool at 8.30pm this evening. In partnership with Liverpool Cruise Port, at 9.00pm there will be a ‘brief pyrotechnic moment’ to mark the occasion.