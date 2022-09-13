Businesses across Liverpool are set to close for the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

What supermarkets and department stores will be open on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday in Liverpool?

Supermarkets and leading retailers across Liverpool have revealed their plans for the Queen’s funeral bank holiday on Monday, September 19.

Supermaket giants such as Tesco and Sainburys have announced that they will be shutting their doors out of respect for the Queen on the day of her funeral, which is being held at Westminster Abbey.

Earlier this week, the government issued advice for shops regarding the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

‘Some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral, however, this is at the discretion of individual businesses,’ it said.

Here is a list detailing the plans of supermarkets, department stores, shopping centres and retail giants across Liverpool on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

Will supermarkets be open during the Queen’s funeral?

Sainsburys

Sainburys has confirmed that it will shut all supermarkets and Argos stores and cease online services for both on Monday, 19 September, out of respect for Her Majesty. Conveniance stores and petrol forecasts will scale back hours and open from 5PM to 10PM.

A spokesperson for Sainburys said:

“Our convenience stores and petrol filling stations will be open from 5pm-10pm to allow our customers to pick up essential items, while select stores in central London will open to serve those attending the funeral in person. We thank our customers for their understanding.”

Tesco

Tesco has announced that their larger stores will close for the entirety of the Queen’s funeral whereas there smaller stores will open from 5PM.

Morrisons & Asda

According to the Sun, Morrisons is still finalising opening hours but will potentially operate from 10am to 2pm. Asda will close its stores from midnight on Sunday, September 18 and re-open at 5PM on Monday.

Asda will not be operating any online deliveries on Monday, September 19.

Waitrose

Waitrose & Partners have announced that all its stores will be closed on the day of the funeral.

Aldi & Lidl

The budget suprmarket’s have declared that all of their stores will remain closed for the whole day.

M&S

M&S’s across Liverpool will close for the entire day, alongside all customer delivery services. The group have suggested franchise’s in travel hubs or public services, such as hospitals - should remain open during the funeral.

CO-OP

Co-operative stores are set to remain shut during the funeral and open again at 5PM, the same day. All online and customer-related delivery’s will also commence from 5PM.

What other shops, department stores and shopping centres will be open during the Queen’s funeral?

John Lewis

John Lewis & Partners has announced that its department stores will close for the Queen’s funeral bank holiday.

B&Q

The DIY supergroup has confimed that it will close its doors as a sign of respect.

A spokesperson said: ‘As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September.”

Primark

The highstreet store has announced that it will close on the Queen’s funeral bank holiday to give “colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects and watch the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II,” according to a Primark spokesperson.

Liverpool ONE Shopping Centre

Currently, the Grosvenor Group have inidciated no change to the current trading hours but are awaiting further official information from the UK Government.