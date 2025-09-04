Queues of people line the streets as Spud Bros open new site in Liverpool with 1p spuds
Queues of people lined up to get a taste of the viral jacket potato which is liked by celebs including A Listers Liam Neeson and Will Smith and singer Joe Jonas.
The new venue is located inside the former Costa store near Nando’s and Five Guys, at Queen Square.
Jacob and Harley Nelson’s business became a social media sensation in 2023 when their quirky TikTok videos went viral around the world.
The brothers have transformed the humble baked potato cart on Preston’s Flag Market into a viral brand serving the “greatest spuds on earth”, with plans to “take over the world”.
The dynamic duo posted a video tour of the new store on their social media feeds, with the tagline ‘Welcome to our new shop in Liverpool’.