Rare tiger cubs born in Merseyside for the first time in thirty years

Knowsley Safari announces the birth of two rare Amur tiger cubs, marking the first such event in the area in nearly 30 years.

They're small, they're stripy and they could just help save one of the rarest big cats on earth. Two Amur tigers have been born at Knowsley Safari, the first here on Merseyside in almost 30 years.

Five-year-old Yuki gave birth on July 29, just months after arriving from Longleat as part of a global breeding programme. Safe in their cosy den, the cubs are feeding well and bonding with mum under the watchful eye of keepers who are monitoring them remotely.

Visitors won't be able to see the new arrivals in person just yet though, but the cub cam on the tiger trail has been giving a glimpse of family life until they're ready to venture outside, which is expected to be later this autumn.

Seven-year-old male Amur tiger Makari, who fathered the cubs, remains in his neighbouring paddock.

Amur tigers are the largest big cat species in the world, but also one of the most endangered, with only around 500 now left in the wild. Threatened by poaching and loss of habitat due to logging and deforestation in the Russian Far East, each new birth is a major boost for conservation.

The sex of Knowsley’s cubs won't be known until their eight-week health check, but their arrival follows four female cubs born at Longleat last year.

Animal team manager Pete Johnson says it is wonderful to see Yuki caring for her cubs so well and a real sign of hope for the species’ future.

Knowsley Safari supports international efforts to protect wild tigers through the Wildcats Conservation Alliance. For now, these new cubs are staying behind the scenes, but in a few short months, visitors could have the rare chance to see the next generation of Amur tigers in action."