Schools in Liverpool suspended more pupils in the spring term last year than in any term since comparable records, according to new figures from the Department for Education (DfE).

The news comes as the number of pupils suspended in one term across England topped 200,000 for the first time – with The Children's Society urging local authorities to review how decisions are made and provide better help for children struggling with school.

Nationally, 201,000 pupils were suspended in the 2021-22 spring term – up from 184,000 in the autumn and the highest on record. Boroughs across Merseyside saw a rise in suspensions, with Liverpool, St Helens and Knowsley seeing record highs.

Merseyside suspensions:

Liverpool - The latest DfE figures show 2,217 pupils in Liverpool were suspended from school in the 2021-22 spring term – up from 944 across the same time period in 2018-19, before the coronavirus pandemic. This was the highest figure of any term since comparable figures began at the start of the 2016-17 academic year.

What has been said: The Children’s Society shared concerns, with poor behaviour often indicating children are suffering from unmet special education needs or larger issues outside of school, such as poor mental health or abuse. Iryna Pona, policy and impact manager at the charity, said: “It is important that when these behavioural changes show up, schools work with social care and other local agencies to ensure the needs of the child are understood and help is offered.”

She added: “Unfortunately, we know this often doesn’t happen and specialist support is not available, meaning a suspended child can then be more vulnerable to other risks such as grooming for sexual or criminal exploitation.”

Schools Minister, Nick Gibb said: “The Government will always support head teachers to use their judgement on how and when to use suspensions – and permanent exclusions as a last resort – so children can be taught in a calm, safe and supportive environment, free of disruption.”

“We want to continue to help heads and teachers raise standards of behaviour, which is why we are introducing a new professional qualification, as well as guidance, on how best to manage classroom behaviour and prevent any form of disruption, so that teachers can focus on delivering the best possible education to their pupils.”