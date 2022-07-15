Weather experts at the Met Office are expecting temperatures to exceed 40℃ during the red weather alert - what will the weather be like in Liverpool?

For the first time in history, a red weather alert for extreme heat has been issued for a majority of England over the course of this weekend, going into the beginning of next week.

Liverpudlians have already been catching the rays during the ongoing heatwave, which started on Thursday, 7 July 2022.

Now it looks like the city is set to endure some of the hottest days on record, so make sure to keep cool.

Here is the hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather in Liverpool over the course of the red weather warning:

What does the Met Office’s red weather alert mean?

The red alert applies to extreme heat that has been issued to a large majority of England, including near Liverpool and in the Merseyside region.

Experts at the Met Office have issued the following details of what to expect with a red weather warning, citing ‘an exceptional hot spell on Monday and Tuesday, leading to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure’.

Population-wide adverse health effects experienced, not limited to those most vulnerable to extreme heat, leading to serious illness or danger to life. Government advice is that 999 services should be used in emergencies only; seek advice from 111 if you need non-emergency health advice.

Substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required

High risk of failure of heat-sensitive systems and equipment, potentially leading to localised loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services

Significantly more people visiting coastal areas, lakes and rivers, leading to an increased risk of water safety incidents

Delays on roads and road closures, along with delays and cancellations to rail and air travel, with significant welfare issues for those who experience even moderate delays

What is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for the duration of the weather warning?

A national emergency has been declared after a red extreme heat warning was issued for the first time (Credit: Met Office)

As per data supplied by weather experts at the BBC, here is an hour-by-hour breakdown of the weather in Liverpool over the course of the red weather warning for extreme heat:

Sunday, 17 July

6 am - Sunny intervals and cloudy skies (16℃)

7 am - Sunny intervals and cloudy skies (17℃)

8 am - Sunny intervals and cloudy skies (18℃)

9 am - Sunny intervals and cloudy skies (20℃)

10 am - Sunny intervals and cloudy skies (22℃)

11 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (24℃)

12 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (26℃)

1 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (27℃)

2 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (29℃)

3 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (29℃)

4 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (30℃)

5 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (30℃)

6 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (29℃)

7 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (28℃)

8 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (27℃)

9 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (25℃)

10 pm - Clear skies and dry conditions (23℃)

11 pm - Cloudy skies and dry conditions (21℃)

Monday, 18 July

6 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (17℃)

7 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (18℃)

8 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (20℃)

9 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (23℃)

10 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (25℃)

11 am - Sunny skies and dry conditions (27℃)

12 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (29℃)

1 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (31℃)

2 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (32℃)

3 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (33℃)

4 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (34℃)

5 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (34℃)

6 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (34℃)

7 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (33℃)

8 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (31℃)

9 pm - Sunny skies and dry conditions (29℃)

10 pm - Clear skies and dry conditions (28℃)

11 pm - Clear skies and dry conditions (26℃)

Tuesday, 19 July