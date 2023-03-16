Refugees targeted outside Knowsley Suites Hotel following violent disorder last month

Police are investigating ten crimes that have been reported since the initial incident.

Refugees have been subjected to attacks and abuse outside a hotel in Knowsley, after an incident which saw a peaceful protest turn violent last month, police have said.

On Friday February 10, violence erupted near the Suites Hotel and missiles including lit fireworks were thrown at officers. A police officer and two members of the public received slight injuries during the incident.

This week, Jared Skeete, 19, from Aigburth, was convicted of violent disorder and is set to be sentenced next month.

Since the incident on February 10, ten crimes have been reported to Merseyside Police.

According to Knowsley Community Policing Superintendent Karl Baldwin, ten crimes are being investigated, including assaults, malicious communications, and verbal abuse, both of staff, residents and people wrongly assumed to be connected to the premises.

He said: “On Saturday 11 February, a number of phone calls were made to the Suites Hotel which were reportedly of a racist and obscene nature. Following enquiries, a 51-year-old Kirkby man was arrested on Friday 17 February. He remains on conditional bail, whilst a decision to charge is sought from the CPS.

“On Monday 27 February, two males were approached by a group of males in Broad Lane, Kirkby, who shouted threats and followed them into Southdene Park, before assaulting them.

“On Tuesday 28 February at around 11.30pm, patrols were called to the East Lancashire Road, At around 11.30pm to reports of a man being assaulted near to Home Bargains by two males on electric bikes and armed with batons. The victim sustained superficial injuries to his leg. In both of these incidents, minor injuries were sustained by the victims. Both incidents are being treated as hate crimes.

“Other incidents have been reported where people have been verbally abused near to the hotel. Enquiries are ongoing in relation to all these incidents.”

He added that violence, threats and harassment targeting anyone will not be tolerated and that ‘those involved used rumours and allegations as an excuse to commit violence and intimidate members of the public.’