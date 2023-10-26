Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Release date confirmed for last ever Beatles song - Now and Then, sung by John Lennon

Almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed what they are calling ‘the last Beatles song’.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:04 BST

The Beatles have confirmed the release date of their final song. Titled ‘Now And Then’, the track’s demo was written and sung by John Lennon is his New York home and later developed alongside the other band members including George Harrison.

Now, almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed what they are calling ‘the last Beatles song’.

Years after his death in 1980, John Lennon’s wife Yoko Ono gave the recording to the remaining Beatles in 1994 - along with Free As A Bird and Real Love, which were released by the band.

Most Popular

Harrison, McCartney and Starr then recorded new parts and completed a rough mix with producer and musician Jeff Lynne. Special technology was able to isolate Lennon’s voice and add in recordings of Harrison, who died in 2001, playing the guitar back in 1995.

Almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed what they are calling ‘the last Beatles song’. Photo: GettyAlmost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed what they are calling ‘the last Beatles song’. Photo: Getty
Almost 50 years after the demo was originally recorded, Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr have completed what they are calling ‘the last Beatles song’. Photo: Getty

Sir Ringo’s drum part was added alongside bass, guitar, piano and a slide guitar solo by Sir Paul, inspired by Harrison, as well as vocals.

Sir Paul said the track is a ‘genuine Beatles recording’ adding, ‘there it was, John’s voice, crystal clear’.

“It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out,” added Sir Ringo.

Now and Then will be released worldwide on Thursday, November 2 at 2.00pm GMT, 10.00am EDT and 7.00am PDT. A 12-minute documentary, with commentary from Sir Ringo and Sir Paul will be released with the new song. The music video will follow on November 3.

Pre-order is now available for cassettes and vinyls, as well as merchandise.

Related topics:BeatlesHomePaul McCartneyNew York