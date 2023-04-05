The Beehive closed in February but the building is set to re-open soon, under a new name, and with new decor.

Redevelopment work on the former Beehive pub in Liverpool city centre is well underway, and the owners have revealed a new exterior and illuminated sign.

Renamed The Futurist, the pub on Paradise Street is set to re-open soon, paying tribute to the old cinema that sadly closed in the 1980s.

The last Beehive pint was poured on February 15, but all is not lost as the new owners hope to transform the Greene King pub into an exciting new watering hole, whilst retaining some of its old, traditional features.

The new owners said: “After a long time, The Beehive name has been retired along with its legacy and is currently undergoing an exciting refurbishment to bring a new lease of life to the building. We can’t wait to showcase the pub in a new light and retain a few of the older traditions as well.

“Paying tribute to an iconic building lost in the 80s, when we ropen we are bringing back the name from the old cinema, the Futurist. We have a wealth of experience behind us with different styles of pubs and look forward to our future here.”

Take a look at the refurb so far.

1 . The Futurist, Paradise Street The exterior of the Futurist and new logo. Photo: @Thefuturistliverpool via Instagram

2 . The Futurist, Paradise Street The owners said one of the biggest changes is the new toilets. Photo: @Thefuturistliverpool via Instagram

3 . The Futurist, Paradise Street A new neon sign has appeared outside.

4 . The Futurist, Paradise Street New features. Photo: @Thefuturistliverpool via Instagram