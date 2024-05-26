Renowned 'floating earth' art exhibit is coming to Birkenhead Park - dates, timings and full list of events
The beautiful ‘Gaia’ exhibition is returning to Merseyside this half-term, giving visitors the chance to see the planet floating gently in three dimensions.
Measuring seven metres in diameter and created from 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface, the ‘Floating Earth’ display shone brightly on Liverpool’s Albert Dock last year, as part of the city’s Eurovision offerings. Now, the fabulous artwork is heading over the water, to Wirral’s beautiful Birkenhead Park.
Set to be on display for three days this May, ‘Gaia’ is an accompanying piece to Luke Jerram’s similarly iconic work, the Museum of the Moon, that was displayed at Birkenhead Town Hall as part of the celebrations the last time Wirral was Borough of Culture in 2019.
To celebrate the exhibit coming to Wirral, world-renowned outdoor arts organisation Walk the Plank have created a brilliant programme of events for families to enjoy this half term, including dancing an a performance from a TikTok star.
When can I see the floating earth exhibit at Birkenhead Park?
Gaia will be located by the Grand Entrance of Birkenhead Park and will be open during the following times:
- Tuesday, May 28 - 1.00pm to 10.00pm
- Wednesday, May 29 - 10.00am to 10.00pm
- Thursday, May 30 - 10.00am to 4.00pm
Half-term events at Birkenhead Park
- Tuesday, May 28 - Dance Around the Globe:
Artists and community groups from across Wirral will be dancing around the globe, providing audiences with a chance to try out Yoga, Tai Chi and line dancing. Mersey Morris men will be shaking their hankies and jingling their bells at a special evening performance.
- Wednesday, May 29 - Love Your Earth Day:
This day will be showcasing local community groups who are putting in the work to improve the environment. Meet Scouse Flower House and Wirral Environmental Network, try your hand at willow weaving, learn about bee keeping, make a rocket from recycled plastic containers and help feed lettuce to a giant animatronic tortoise.
A showcase of Wirral’s musical talent, including a special appearance from TikTok star Michael Aldag. The evening will see a fire-lit concert take place featuring a second half “mini proms in the park” by Flat Pack Music. Bring a camping chair, picnic and settle down to hear some of the country's finest opera singers and local choirs give a concert like no other. All lit by fire under a magical Earth.
