Residents evacuated and bomb squad called in as grenade found in house

A 16-year-old girl is one of six people arrested in connection with the incident.

A number of homes were evacuated in Dingle, Liverpool, on Monday night when the bomb squad were called in to dispose of a hand grenade discovered as part of an apparent weapons stash.

Merseyside Police found the grenade, along with a suspected firearm and ammunition, as officers executed a warrant at an address on Netherby Street at 8.20pm.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A general view of Netherby Street, Dingle. Image: Google street view

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called in and the hand grenade was removed and destroyed in a controlled explosion. A number of residents were evacuated but have since returned to their properties.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the incident and police are waiting on a forensic report to see if the gun is a viable weapon.

A 58 year-old man; a 27-year-old man; a 37-year-old man; a 61-year-old woman; a 16-year-old female and a 32-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm. All are currently in custody where they will be questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Catherine Walsh said: “Enquiries are still in the very early stages and I would ask people not to speculate while our investigation remains ongoing.