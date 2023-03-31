Residents fight back as ‘loved’ Liverpool GP surgery is set to close

The surgery will close in July.

Patients have set up a campaign after being told a “vital” Tuebrook GP surgery is slated for closure.

In a letter, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside has written to patients at Park View Medical Centre on Orphan Drive to confirm it will close in July. The practice’s contract, currently held by Dr Jude’s Group Practice, comes to an end today.

Jan Ledward, NHS Cheshire and Merseyside place director, wrote that efforts had been made to find another provider to manage the practice, “but unfortunately this process has not been successful.” Ms Ledward added: “In addition, we have also been made aware that the current owner of the building intends to sell the property in the near future, which means that we cannot continue to run GP services at this location long-term.

“Because of this, we have made the difficult decision to close Park View Medical Centre at the end of July 2023, and to move all registered patients to a different local GP practice.” It was announced earlier this year five out of seven GP practices identified in a re-procurement exercise had secured new providers to run the services from next month.

According to a stakeholder briefing, seen by the LDRS, issues were identified with the building in which Park View is located. The document said: “Over time, it had not been maintained in accordance with the NHS Estate Code, which meant that remedial work would be required to improve the building.”

Potential bidders were asked to provide a solution to the issues but no organisation were able to provide what is described as a “satisfactory response.” Despite exploring alternative options, a contract has not been awarded to a new provider as originally hoped.

What will happen to patients: Patients will be transferred to other practices before the end of July. Ms Ledward said no residents would be left without access to services and they would be transferred to those practices rated good or above by the Care Quality Commission.

Residents fight back: In a bid to fight the closure, residents have held a campaign meeting and launched an online petition. Currently more than 200 signatories have been secured. The petition said: “We do not believe that they have exhausted all possible options to keep the practice open. In this time of crisis in primary care we believe this infringes upon the patients human rights under discrimination and request that all possible options should be explored further.”

What has been said: Cllr Joe Dunne, who represents Tuebrook ward and is a patient at Park View, said: “‘All three ward Councillors are supportive of the campaign to Save our Surgery. We are also conscious of increased capacity that is happening at other GP surgeries. I know how much this surgery is loved and how vital it is to keep operating. We have another meeting for the Save Our Surgery campaign at the Tuebrook Hope Centre, Buckingham Road on Tuesday 4th April from 12pm, all welcome to attend.”

NHS Cheshire and Merseyside have been contacted for comment.