A restaurant in West Derby has been ordered to shape up after health inspectors gave it a damning safety rating.

Shake Waffle and Roll at 383b Eaton Road, Liverpool has been given the lowest food hygiene rating of zero out of five after an inspection by Liverpool Council last month.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, urgent improvement is necessary with regards to food safety at the eaterie, which specialises in deserts, burgers, chicken, shakes and breakfasts.

Shake Waffle and Roll on Eaton Road, Liverpool. Image: Google

The assessment, conducted by local authority inspectors on August 10 also said that preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food was in need of upgrading at the eaterie.

It means that of Liverpool’s 1,018 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 645 (63%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.

Shake Waffle and Roll hygiene report

The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed urgent improvement was necessary in a number of area.

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Inspection and appeal

The local authority inspection took place in August, with the FSA providing advice on how to achieve an improved rating.

Should Shake Waffle and Roll seek to appeal the decision, the business will first need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the lowest rating possible was awarded.