His family are the fourth wealthiest people in the North West.

Liverpool and Merseyside are home to some iconic actors, sportspeople and musicians - but did you know the richest man from the area is the founder of a popular retail chain?

Founder of TJ Morris, which owns Home Bargains, Tom Morris has a net worth of over £5 billion.

Originally from Scotland Road, Liverpool, Mr Morris began his discount retail empire when he was just 21-years-old, establishing Home Bargains using his bank overdraft in 1976. The 69-year-old currently owns 89% of the business and the rest is owned by four of his brothers.

Originally named Home and Bargain, Morris re-branded the company in 1995, changing the name to Home Bargains and adopting a new red and blue logo.